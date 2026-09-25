UAE

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Instagram tribute and prayer for late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, posted on his official Instagram account a picture of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and accompanied it with a prayer in which he said: “O God, make his grave a garden from the gardens of Paradise.”