Hamdan bin Mohammed Tours Expand North Star 2025

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today visited Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for startups and investors.

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy at Dubai Harbour, the event runs until 15 October. With the participation of more than 2,000 startups and over 1,200 investors this year, Expand North Star has cemented its stature as the world’s leading platform connecting innovation with venture capital.

During his tour, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai’s hosting of Expand North Star reflects its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and technology, and embodies its vision to build a diversified digital economy driven by innovation and knowledge. His Highness noted that organising the event as part of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 reinforces Dubai’s leadership in providing a flexible and enabling business environment that supports creative ideas and attracts entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.

His Highness said: “The continued growth of Expand North Star year after year demonstrates the rising global confidence in Dubai as a destination that nurtures creative talent and innovation and helps shape the future of the digital economy. Dubai’s integrated ecosystem – supported by advanced digital infrastructure, agile legislation, and strategic partnerships – has established it as a key global platform for empowering startups and advancing technological transformation across the region and beyond.”

His Highness added: “Supporting talent and entrepreneurs in advanced technology sectors is an investment in the future of our national economy and a key driver for achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Global initiatives and events such as Expand North Star strengthen Dubai’s role as a bridge connecting ideas with capital, helping to build a sustainable economy led by innovation, knowledge, and the creativity of our youth.”

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; and Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

His Highness toured several pavilions at the event, where he was briefed on global participation and innovative solutions presented by leading companies in investment, technology, and future industries. These initiatives contribute to advancing digital business ecosystems and strengthening the infrastructure that enables startups to grow and expand.

His Highness began his tour at the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy pavilion, where he reviewed services connecting investors and entrepreneurs and the Chamber’s programmes supporting the startup ecosystem as part of its mission to consolidate Dubai’s position as the capital of the digital economy.

He also visited the Serbia Pavilion, which showcases the country’s latest innovations in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and the Ecuador Pavilion, highlighting entrepreneurship projects and investment opportunities for international startups.

His Highness was also briefed on the work of SpacePoint, an Emirati company specialising in space sciences and satellite technologies. He further visited Emirati startups Secure Y71 and Nabibk, which presented their latest digital solutions, and the HealthTech Pavilion featuring cutting-edge innovations in medical AI, wearable devices, and early diagnosis.

His Highness concluded his tour at the India Pavilion, which this year features over 200 startups across sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centres, semiconductors, and other advanced technologies.