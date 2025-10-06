Hamdan bin Mohammed Tours National Guard Headquarters

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, visited the National Guard headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard; along with a number of senior officers.

During the visit, His Highness said that protecting the nation and preserving its achievements is a duty the armed forces carry with honour and selflessness. He praised their loyalty and military prowess, which ensure the UAE remains safe and secure. His Highness also stressed the need for strengthening the armed forces’ human and technological capabilities in line with global best practices.

His Highness was briefed on the National Guard’s efforts to enhance coordination with other security and military institutions. Sheikh Hamdan also attended a field demonstration highlighting the National Guard’s advanced capabilities and the professionalism of its personnel.

At the end of the visit, His Highness praised the National Guard for its high readiness and highlighted its key role in supporting community safety and protection. He noted that the Guard’s advanced operational capabilities and professional performance reflect the guidance and support of the leadership, ongoing investment in the defence system, continuous training, and a commitment to achieving the highest levels of proficiency.