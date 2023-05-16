Hasher bin Maktoum officially opens CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East 2023

- The two events provide the content creation, production, post-production, broadcast, satellite management, distribution, satcom, space tech, and Pro AV industries a platform to share knowledge and explore partnerships

- With over 340 exhibitors from more than 120 countries, the 29th edition of CABSAT is the ideal event for industry players to showcase their latest products and solutions

- The two exhibitions will support efforts to drive economic expansion and employment creation across the MENA region

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, today officially inaugurated the 29th edition of CABSAT 2023 and the launch edition of Integrate Middle East 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The two events are the flagship gatherings for content creation, production, post-production, broadcast, satellite management, distribution, satcom, space tech, and the MENA Pro AV industries.

Accompanied by several other dignitaries, HH Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum toured both shows, which are hosting industry leaders from around the world. He also visited a number of country pavilions representing vendors active in the region, including the Bavaria Pavilion, France Pavilion, and Great Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion managed by Tradefair.

With over 340 exhibitors from more than 120 countries, the 29th edition of CABSAT 2023 is an ideal platform for exhibitors to showcase their latest products and solutions, build partnerships and grow their business in the region. The inaugural edition of Integrate Middle East 2023 is a significant new learning and networking event for the entire Pro AV integration value chain, which

brings together experts from the Pro AV, media technology, and space technology industries to share their knowledge and market insights.

The exhibition will feature a range of conference pillars, namely the Integrate ME Summit, the SatExpo Summit, and the Content Congress, which will allow visitors to explore the latest trends and technologies in these fields with a speaker line-up featuring distinguished industry thought leaders from across the world.

These include industry pioneers from Warner Bros. Discovery, CNBC Arabia, Arab Telemedia Group, Dubai Studio City, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Dubai Film and TV Commission, The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), covering topics such as the adoption of virtual studios, Arabic entertainment content, tech in production companies, broadcast news, and the growth of food reality TV.

The Sat Expo Summit will gather several regional and international experts and influencers in the satellite and space technology industry, with participation from renowned organisations including the Global VSAT Forum, ArabSat, Integrasys, Intelsat, Quika (Talia) Limited, QuadSat, ST Engineering IDirect, SES, Gilat, and others. The agenda, covering satellite and HAPS, satcoms, and digital cloud in orbit, will be discussed at various panels and presentations.

Co-located with CABSAT, Integrate Middle East 2023 also boasts a line-up of industry trailblazers from The Big Reveal Author, Koerner Design, JLL, Viola, Global Signage Alliance, Advanced Interactive Media solutions, and more.

They will be speaking on a wide range of key topics – from remote event delivery, revolutionising entry point design, digital learning to hybrid campuses, immersive audio, the rising giant of esports, AV over IP for sport at scale, and IoT-enabled AV for smart buildings.

The debut edition of Integrate Middle East also welcomes visitors to explore the Pro AV industry through exciting and interactive features including a 3D digital experience on a 100 sq m LED digital wall, and an experiential interaction opportunity with a 90 sq m screen, both created by Absen, the world’s leading provider of digital display solutions, as well as an interactive learning

zone, multiconference demo arena, smart home simulator, digital signage and education technologies, command and control rooms, and live event solutions. CABSAT also features cutting-edge technologies that are transforming the production, remote production, editing, preservation and distribution channels of movies.

CABSAT will also host a virtual production studio in partnership with PIXOJAM to provide guidance, tips, and best practices for filmmakers who want to work with virtual sets. Another popular returning feature is CABSAT TV, also powered by PixoJam, which will be streamed live across all social media channels, and on all digital screens around the show.

Trixie LoMirmand, Executive Vice President at the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “DWTC is delighted to welcome attendees from around the world to the 29th edition of CABSAT and the inaugural edition of Integrate Middle East. This year's events will bring together industry pioneers, from various sectors, showcasing their latest technology and innovations. As the organiser of CABSAT, we’ve continuously provided a business platform for the media, entertainment, and satellite industries, supporting their opportunities for growth.

“With the launch of Integrate Middle East, we're confident that this year will offer even more novel market opportunities for solution providers and buyers in the global Pro AV and media technology communities. Our focus is on bringing together key players across various sectors to showcase innovative solutions and foster productive partnerships. We're excited to see how this year's events will provide opportunities for economic expansion and employment creation that benefit the industry as a whole.”

CABSAT and Integrate Middle East are taking place from 16 – 18 May 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The trade shows serve as a key focal point for the content creation, production, broadcast, satellite management, distribution, satcom, space tech industries, and the Pro AV industries to share knowledge and explore partnership opportunities.

