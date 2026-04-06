Heavy rain expected in parts of UAE from Thursday

UAE

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also issued a rough sea alert for the next two days

Dubai: UAE residents can expect some more rain this week, as changing winds and an incoming cloud system brings cooler temperatures, rough seas, and the chance of rain.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain clear to partly cloudy, though conditions will at times turn dusty. Fresh to strong north-westerly winds are likely to pick up, reducing visibility in open areas and contributing to a noticeable dip in temperatures. Sea conditions during this period will be rough to very rough, prompting caution for those heading offshore.

From Thursday up until Monday next week, clouds will move in from the west of the country at intermittent periods, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas. Rain may become heavy at times in some regions, especially in the western and eastern areas.