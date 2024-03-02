Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum meets with Princess Anne to explore cooperation in charitable and humanitarian work

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal is currently on a visit to the UAE and Dubai.



During the meeting Their Highnesses explored cooperation in charitable and humanitarian work, including the empowerment of people of determination to enhance their participation in all spheres of society including participation in sport. Their Highnesses discussed their shared commitment to fostering social welfare and inclusiveness through charitable work.



HH Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum lauded The Princess Royal’s active involvement in charitable and humanitarian projects in the UK and across the world. The Princess Royal, renowned for her commitment and support of numerous patronages, shared the insights she has gained from her long-standing associations with numerous charities and humanitarian organisations.



The meeting touched on the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian endeavours, and as a leading donor for charitable causes and development projects around the world. HRH The Princess Royal expressed her admiration for the UAE's extensive involvement in charitable and humanitarian work on an international scale.



HH Sheikha Hind highlighted the UAE leadership's support for people of determination and its various initiatives aimed at empowering this vital segment of the community.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

