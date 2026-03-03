How do radio stations maintain their presence and influence in the era of digital ‎platforms?‎

Dubai - Emirates247 - Radio remains highly relevant as an immediate and accessible medium embedded in people’s daily routines, particularly while driving or working. Stations that maintain their influence are those embracing digital transformation through app-based streaming, active social media engagement, and on-demand content. The focus is not on competing with digital platforms, but on complementing them and delivering a seamless, integrated listening experience.

How does the content of Dubai Radio (93.0 FM) and Noor Dubai Radio (93.9 FM) reflect the interests and needs of their audiences?

Both stations reflect the diversity and priorities of the community. Dubai Radio (93.0 FM) focuses on entertainment, variety, general interest topics, light and timely news, podcasts, and selected programmes from Dubai Media’s television channels aligned with its positioning. Noor Dubai Radio (93.9 FM) adopts a more informative and socially focused approach, centred on knowledge, dialogue, and human-interest topics.

This diversity enables each station to engage distinct audience segments and meet their specific needs. Both stations also play a key role in covering live events and activations across Dubai, in line with their editorial focus.

How do radio stations balance entertainment with awareness and education?

This balance is achieved through thoughtful programme curation. Entertainment attracts and retains listeners, while informative content provides meaningful value. Successful stations present information in an engaging and accessible way, enabling audiences to stay informed while enjoying the experience and reinforcing radio’s role as both an entertaining and trusted source of information.