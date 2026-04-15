How to book an autonomous taxi for free in Dubai: Step-by-step guide

How to book an autonomous taxi for free in Dubai: Step-by-st...

UAE

How you can use Apollo Go and WeRide to book a driverless taxi in Dubai, which are free during the initial launch phase

Dubai Taxi Company in partnership with Baidu Inc. through its autonomous ride-hailing platform, Apollo Go, has launched driverless commercial ride-hailing taxi services in Dubai via the Apollo Go app.

Dubai: Imagine travelling in a taxi for free, without anyone behind the wheel! That’s the future of transportation that you can experience, if you book an autonomous taxi in Dubai right now.

On April 1, 2026, the Dubai Taxi Company partnered with Baidu to launch fully driverless commercial ride-hailing through the Apollo Go app. At the same time, WeRide and Uber are operating autonomous robotaxis in parts of Dubai via the Uber app.

Both services currently operate in areas such as Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, two of Dubai’s main early deployment zones, and during the initial launch phase are being made available for free.

This is a great way to get accustomed to the experience, as Dubai has a goal of making every one in four taxi rides autonomous by 2030.

Here’s how you can book them.

How to book a driverless taxi with Apollo Go

1. Download the Apollo Go app from the Apple App Store or Google Playstore.

2. Sign up by providing your mobile number.

3. Enter your pickup location: Currently the service is only available in designated areas, so make sure you are nearby before making your booking.

4. Choose your destination: Once again, select from the pre-set locations that are closest to your destination.

5. Confirm your ride.

A fully driverless vehicle will be dispatched automatically, and you will receive regular notifications on your app to be present at the location. As the service is being rolled out, you may have a safety driver seated in the passenger seat in some instances.





How to book a WeRide robotaxi with Uber

1. Open the Uber app: Make sure you’re in an eligible zone like Jumeirah or Umm Suqeim.

2. Select the ‘Autonomous’ ride option, which will be available, if the app registers your location in the service area.

3. Match with a WeRide robotaxi: The app will then connect you to a WeRide vehicle, that will arrive at the pick-up point you have selected.

These trips may still operate with safety supervision during the trial phase.