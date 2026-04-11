How UAE overcame the crisis: Leaders credit social unity and effective systems

UAE

UAE President and Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE has overcome the crisis through the unity of its society and effectiveness of its institutions

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Their Highnesses engaged in cordial conversations, praying for the continued security, stability and prosperity of the UAE.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing nationwide efforts undertaken by various military and civilian institutions and teams. Their Highnesses commended the effectiveness of the armed forces and the efforts of all military institutions and security services in safeguarding the nation’s security, territorial integrity and the safety of its people and residents in the face of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.

Their Highnesses affirmed that the UAE has overcome the crisis with strength, resilience and determination, underscoring the country’s ability to address challenges through the effectiveness of its institutions and the unity and cohesion of its society.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs and officials.