Humaid Air Bridge continues to dispatch relief aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

UAE

The Humaid Air Bridge continues to dispatch relief aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3,” in support of the Palestinian people and to alleviate their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

One of the aircraft is carrying 69 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies designated for the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to Eid clothing, aimed at meeting the essential needs of affected families and enhancing the humanitarian support provided to them during this period.

These flights are part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian air bridge to deliver urgent relief assistance to the Gaza Strip, reflecting its steadfast humanitarian commitment to stand by the Palestinian people and mitigate the impact of the challenging living conditions they are facing.