Humaid bin Rashid Establishes New Ajman Department for Tourism and Media

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. (2) of 2025 establishing the “Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media” and appointing Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi as its Chairman.

Under the new law, the department will replace both the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and the Ajman Culture and Media Department, assuming all their rights and obligations. The financial allocations included in the 2025 government budget for the two former departments will be transferred to the new entity.

The law also stipulates that all employees of the former departments will be transferred to the newly created department with their existing financial entitlements preserved, without prejudice to their acquired rights.

In addition, H.H. the Ruler of Ajman issued Emiri Decree No. (15) of 2025 appointing Mahmood Alhashmi as Director-General of the department.

The new department aims to develop an integrated legislative framework that regulates tourism, cultural, and media activities, keeps pace with global trends, and ensures compliance with professional and ethical standards. It will also work to enhance Ajman’s standing in these sectors in line with the emirate’s strategic and developmental vision.

Key objectives include building a competitive and innovative ecosystem to expand services and products, highlighting Ajman’s tourism, heritage, and historical landmarks, and strengthening the emirate’s presence on the cultural and media map locally, regionally, and internationally.

The department also seeks to position Ajman as a global hub for tourism, culture, and media by developing national talent, preparing them for leadership roles in these vital sectors, and providing the infrastructure necessary to attract investments, boost GDP, and promote cultural exchange, understanding, and coexistence.

According to the law, the department’s headquarters will be in the city of Ajman, with the possibility of establishing additional branches or offices inside or outside the emirate upon the approval of the Chairman of the Executive Council.

Its areas of responsibility include tourism development through policymaking, event management, licensing, facility classification, promotion of the emirate, and attracting tourism investment.

It will also oversee cultural and artistic development, heritage preservation, management of museums and historic sites, support for creative talents, and safeguarding of cultural identity.

In the media sector, the department will regulate media activity, issue licences, oversee content, support media investment, and contribute to policy development. General responsibilities include drafting relevant legislation, building partnerships, encouraging investment, and signing agreements aligned with its mandate.

The law also abolishes all previous legislation related to the establishment and regulation of the former Ajman Department of Tourism Development and the Ajman Culture and Media Department, while affirming that current regulations will remain in force until alternative provisions consistent with the new law are issued.

The law will take effect 90 days after its issuance and shall be published in the emirate’s Official Gazette.