ICP Implements 15 Zero Bureaucracy Service Projects

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) has implemented 15 pioneering development projects aimed at eliminating bureaucracy across its service ecosystem, delivering fast and smart service experiences to customers across all segments, as well as to Authority employees.

This initiative forms part of the second cycle of the Zero Bureaucracy Government Program.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of ICP, stated that as part of the Authority’s plan to fulfill the requirements of the second cycle of the Zero Bureaucracy Program, ICP has successfully delivered 15 diverse projects focused on enhancing the customer journey, enabling access to services in the shortest possible time, eliminating duplication across procedures and services, and leveraging artificial intelligence technologies.

He explained that these efforts reflect a new strategic direction for the Authority, transitioning from a phase of operational excellence to one of proactive leadership, and evolving service delivery from “standalone services” to “integrated service bundles,” and from a “waiting-based” model to a “proactive” service model.

He further noted that the integrated service bundles approach applies to both services delivered independently by the Authority, such as consolidating all services related to citizen or resident families into a single service package, and services provided in partnership with federal and local government entities and the private sector through electronic integration. This approach streamlines the customer journey by enabling the automatic retrieval and exchange of customer data, while also supporting partner entities’ operational frameworks, enhancing performance levels, and accelerating service delivery outcomes.

The list of projects implemented by the Authority during the second cycle of the Zero Bureaucracy Program includes the Facial Recognition for Entities (UAEKYC) project, the Proactive UAE Passport System, the National Enablement and Government Data Platform, and the “Taqdeer” Package for Senior Citizens and People of Determination who are beneficiaries of the Social Support Program, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Empowerment. The portfolio also includes the renewal of the passport and Emirates ID for citizens through a single integrated transaction, the Resident Family Package as a proactive, life-event-driven service journey, and the Family Data Update Project (proactive updating of civil status events such as marriage and divorce), implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the project list comprises the Single-Window Land Ports Project (“Manfdh WAM” Border Crossing), Investor Journey Services, Tourist Visa Issuance Services (Digital Health Insurance System for Visitors), Smart Electronic Gates (Al Ghuwaifat Land Port), the Smart Refund System for Service Fees, the Integrated Smart Customs System, the Work Package (Domestic Workers Category), and the Smart Travel Project.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili emphasised that these development projects contribute significantly to eliminating bureaucracy across the Authority’s service ecosystem for citizens, residents, entrepreneurs, and investors, thereby enhancing the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness in government service performance indicators. This is achieved by shortening customer journeys for issuance and renewal services, reducing return rates and errors through unified verification and proactive request processing, consolidating multiple requests and procedures into a single application, and enabling electronic data retrieval, medical screening, and biometric capture. The projects also deliver fast, smart services based on seamless intergovernmental digital integration, while reducing operational costs and human effort, ultimately increasing customer satisfaction and improving quality of life.

He further explained that the Authority’s Zero Bureaucracy projects implemented during the second cycle are distinguished by the diversity of their target groups, including citizens, residents, visitors, entrepreneurs, investors, and domestic workers. The projects also span a wide range of sectors, including investment, tourism, legislation, employment, family affairs, civil status, residency, identity services, and border ports.

Moreover, these initiatives reinforce values of social responsibility and reflect the UAE’s humanitarian and civilizational identity by honoring social support beneficiaries and delivering services to them proactively and automatically, without requiring any applications, and ensuring service delivery directly at their places of residence.