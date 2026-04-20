“I’m proud of the UAE”: Expats express deep pride in the UAE Armed Forces

UAE

From safety and opportunity to unity in diversity, residents explain why they’ve chosen to stay and build their futures here

For residents, UAE is more than a place on a map – it’s a place they are proud to call home.

With true Arabian hospitality, the UAE opened its doors to the world. Citizens of over 190 countries came, they saw, and they never left.

For residents, UAE is more than a place on a map – it’s a place they are proud to call home.

Eliane Chalhoub, a Lebanese senior communications manager based in Dubai, feels a deep connection to the country.

The mum of two said: “I feel incredibly proud of the UAE because it’s the place we chose to call home and where we decided to start a family and raise our children. There’s something special about building a life in a country that is constantly evolving, yet deeply rooted in values of tolerance, ambition, and safety. The UAE offers a sense of stability and opportunity that makes you feel confident about your children’s future, and that’s something I don’t take for granted.”

For most expatriates, it’s not easy to leave one’s home country and start a new life in an unfamiliar land. But the UAE makes the move easier, with its efficient governmental processes and welcoming community of residents.

Rachel Dienzo, a Dubai-based Filipina who works in sales and marketing, has been in the UAE for 10 years, and she said it instantly felt like home: “I am deeply grateful. Living away from my family has not been easy, but the UAE has given me the courage to stand on my own. It has provided me with strength, safety, and the opportunity to grow into an independent person. This country has become my second home, where I’ve learned resilience and discovered my potential.”

A foundation built on safety and stability

In order to become a land of opportunity, the UAE has long established its presence as a beacon of stability and order, in an otherwise volatile region.

The country is consistently ranked as one of the safest in the world , and residents appreciate the effort it takes to build this sanctuary amidst regional tensions.

Syed Azeem Shah, a 39-year old Indian digital creative manager living in Dubai, said it’s all thanks to the vision of the leadership, and the bravery of the country’s Armed Forces.

He explained: “Even in uncertain times, there’s a strong sense of calm and confidence that the country knows how to navigate challenges while keeping people safe and supported. The UAE Armed Forces has done an excellent job of defending the country and instilling a sense of safety among residents. Throughout this blatant aggression by Iran, I have not once considered leaving the country. They do everything they can to help and support the community, going beyond just military duty and assisting with humanitarian missions as well.”

Arsh Naqvi, an Indian sales and marketing professional based in Dubai, echoed his sentiment: “The UAE Armed Forces gives me a strong sense of security and pride, with their courage and commitment.”

Ghada Soliman, chief stewardess at Super Yachts, and the CEO of Inner Harbour, a coaching practice for yacht crew members, said that people don’t think about the effort that goes on, behind the scenes, to keep the country safe and prosperous in uncertain times.

The Egyptian national said: “The UAE Armed Forces is on another level. These people stay out there, protecting us while we sleep, go to work and live our lives. They are making a magnificent effort to keep us safe. We can’t thank them enough for their sacrifices and the amazing job they are doing, during hard times.”

Unity in diversity

The umbrella of security by the UAE’s line of defence allows residents to go about living their best life, with the assurance that they are well protected and cared for.

This is when the UAE community thrives.

Soliman said she was amazed by how residents came together when the Iran attacks first started: “I saw that many residents [opened up] their houses for travellers who were stuck in the UAE. I texted them to thank them for such a beautiful gesture. People were very helpful, keeping calm and supporting each other. It was beautiful and showed how grateful people are, to be in the UAE.”

Naqvi has also experienced compassion and consideration from UAE residents over and over again. She said: “What I love most about the UAE is the people… so many cultures living together with respect and kindness. This country doesn’t just offer opportunities, it gives us a real sense of belonging.”

Many feel the same way. A quick look at Instagram or X, and you’ll find trending hashtags like #ProudofUAE and #iLoveUAE, with thousands of love letters to the country – a testament to its heritage of hospitality.

For Pakistani management consultant Wajiha Shamim, who grew up in Dubai, this notion of community is not new. It’s part of the essence of UAE: “It’s one of the most diverse and harmonious societies I’ve lived in, where people from different parts of the world coexist with mutual respect and a high standard of living. The sense of safety, opportunity, and inclusiveness makes it a place I’m grateful to be part of.”

Shah added that residents exhibit “unity within the diversity” – something that’s unique to the UAE. He explained: “People from different backgrounds come together, support each other, and create a sense of belonging. Whether through emotional support or community-driven initiatives, there’s a genuine spirit of solidarity. There’s a strong sense of pride in being part of a nation that stands united, resilient, and forward-looking. It’s not just a place to live — it’s a place I feel proud to stand by.”