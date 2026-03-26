Indian and Pakistani Nationals Casualties Following Successful Ballistic Missile Intercept

UAE

Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that, within the framework of the continuous follow-up to the previously announced incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by the air defences, the incident resulted in the death of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationalities. Additionally, three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationalities sustained injuries ranging from severe to moderate. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.