Inside Dubai Media’s News Centre: Innovation, AI and the Future of Journalism

As media organisations around the world navigate rapid technological change, Dubai Media’s News Centre is embracing innovation while maintaining the core values of credible journalism. Director Reem Al Marri discusses how AI, digital platforms and evolving audience expectations are shaping the future of news production in Dubai.

Q1. How does the News Centre keep pace with rapid developments in the media landscape?

The News Centre is guided by a clear vision: to be a trusted national voice that reflects the UAE’s ambitions and the aspirations of its people. To achieve this, we have developed an integrated, multi-platform newsroom that brings together television, digital and social media into a single, agile editorial environment.

Our focus is not only on reporting the news but also on delivering context, insight and storytelling that resonate with today’s audiences. By combining strong editorial judgment with data-driven audience insights and emerging technologies, we ensure the newsroom remains responsive to the fast-evolving media landscape.

Q2. How have digital technologies and artificial intelligence changed newsroom workflows compared to five years ago?

Technology has transformed the newsroom into a space of innovation and dialogue. Artificial intelligence supports journalists in research, verification, and audience insight, while journalism remains human-centric and anchored in credibility and responsibility.

Q3. In your opinion, what new skills should a news editor possess today to remain effective in the age of AI?

Editors need strong editorial judgment, digital fluency, and ethical awareness. Most importantly, they must ensure innovation strengthens the UAE’s national narrative and serves audiences with accuracy, balance, and context.

PROGRAMME OVERVIEW

The News Centre produces a diverse portfolio of Arabic and English digital and broadcast programmes that reflect Dubai’s dynamism, economic leadership and technological advancement. Through multilingual content, the newsroom connects with both regional and international audiences, ensuring that stories about Dubai and the UAE reach viewers across television, digital platforms and social media.

Arabic Programmes

Nabd Dubai (نبض دبي) A programme highlighting economic developments, business activity and major projects shaping the emirate, offering viewers accessible insights into Dubai’s evolving economy.

Al Moasher (المؤشر) A financial and economic programme focused on market trends, investment developments and regional economic indicators.

Qabil Lil Niqash (قابل للنقاش) A current affairs discussion programme exploring key social, political and economic topics through expert dialogue and analysis.

Madinat Al Qimam (مدينة القمم) A programme highlighting Dubai’s global events, leadership initiatives and major international gatherings hosted in the emirate.

Digital-First Programmes

Daqeeqa Aabr Al Zaman (دقيقة عبر الزمن) A short-form historical documentary series presenting key moments from the UAE’s history in a format tailored for digital audiences.

Caption (كابشن) A data-driven programme highlighting Dubai’s achievements and major projects through verified statistics and visual storytelling.

Manasat Raqamiya (منصات رقمية) A programme exploring developments in social media, emerging technologies and the evolving digital landscape.

Shifra (شيفره) A social podcast featuring influential personalities who discuss the ideas, experiences and innovations that shaped their success.

Where to Watch

Programmes produced by the broadcast and distributed across Dubai Media platforms and digital channels. You can follow Arabic and English news on Akhbar Al Emarat or Emirates News Instagram page.

TEAM STRUCTURE

The News Centre operates with around 70 full-time employees under permanent contracts.

Roles include:

Editors-in-Chief

Producers

Editors

Correspondents

Presenters

This structure ensures comprehensive coverage across political, economic, social and digital sectors while maintaining high editorial standards and supporting the newsroom’s integrated, multi-platform publishing model.