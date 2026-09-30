Inside Etihad Rail's new Dubai station: Dh39 tickets, Emirati cuisine on board and a 200km/h journey to Abu Dhabi

UAE

From Wi-Fi and charging ports to a menu inspired by each emirate's culinary heritage, here's what passengers can expect on UAE's national rail network from Al Yalayis Station

The UAE's transportation sector witnessed a new milestone on Wednesday with the opening of Al Yalayis Station in Dubai and the commencement of Etihad Rail services from there to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Picture credit: Ibrahim Sadiq

Abu Dhabi: “Dear passengers, boarding has now begun for the train to Dubai station. Please prepare your tickets and proceed to platform 2.” With this announcement, in both Arabic and English, the countdown began for the official launch of the first Etihad Rail journey from Mohammed Bin Zayed Station in Abu Dhabi to Al Yalayis Station in Dubai, amidst an atmosphere that reflected the importance of the event.

The station’s facade welcomed passengers with a huge digital screen displaying a countdown of the time remaining until departure, along with the destination, under the slogan “We are building a future that enhances connectivity between the Emirates.” This scene embodies the launch of a new phase of the rail transport system and reflects the project’s ambition to enhance connectivity and ease of movement between the various emirates of the country.

In detail, the UAE's transportation sector witnessed a new milestone on Wednesday with the opening of Al Yalayis Station in Dubai and the commencement of Etihad Rail services from there to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The station offers passengers direct access to the Dubai Metro's Jumeirah Properties station, enhancing ease of travel to and from the train station.

Tickets for the Dubai-Abu Dhabi route are available from Dh39 in the "Comfort Class" category, while a premium ticket costs Dh109. The journey between the two cities takes approximately 60 minutes, with the train reaching a maximum speed of 200km per hour. According to the schedule, there will be 10 daily trips on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai route, in addition to six daily trips connecting Dubai to Fujairah.

National achievement

“Less than five years ago, the UAE passenger rail network was an ambition we were striving to achieve, and today it has become a national reality connecting the various parts of the country, where it has become more than just a means of transportation between destinations. Every detail of the journeys has been designed according to the needs of passengers, combining comfort, hospitality and the spirit that distinguishes the United Arab Emirates,” said Azra Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Commercial Sector at Etihad Rail Passenger Services.

She added: “With each new destination joining the network, the benefits of passenger trains extend to more people across the UAE. This achievement embodies the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has contributed to transforming the national ambition to enhance connectivity between different regions of the country into a tangible reality.”

Mobility and flexibility

Amira Al Khalifi, Director of Strategy and Growth at Etihad Rail, explained that Etihad Rail's station in Dubai serves as a vital link between the national rail network and the emirate's transportation system, offering passengers greater flexibility to connect their journeys via a variety of public and private transport options. She noted that the station is connected to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a dedicated pedestrian bridge, providing a direct link between Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro.

Furthermore, integration with the Nol system allows passengers to combine Etihad Rail journeys with Dubai's public transport network using a single QR code that can be used across trains, Metro, trams, and buses.

Al Khalifi pointed out that the project was completed in a shorter time period than the announced schedule, so that the passenger train project moved from the planning and announcement stage to a national network that connects residential communities and business centres, and expands access to opportunities, thus supporting economic and social development paths throughout the country.

She emphasised that the remarkable demand for passenger train services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah since their launch reflects the growing confidence of the community in this new mode of transportation, and its role in responding to the needs of travellers and raising the efficiency of the national transport system, explaining that every expansion of the network enhances connectivity between the Emirates of the country, and supports broader prospects for growth and development.

Special prices

Al Khalifi said: “Etihad Rail offers special fares for specific categories of travellers, helping families, children, and the elderly to plan their trips around the UAE more easily. Infants under the age of two travel for free when sitting on the lap of the accompanying adult, while children aged two to 17 receive a special fare equivalent to 50% of the adult ticket price, and passengers aged 60 and above benefit from a 20% discount on the adult ticket price.”

Additional benefits

Mansour Al Mulla, Director of Network Performance at Etihad Rail, explained that the company has adopted several official channels for purchasing tickets, including the Etihad Rail app, which offers passengers a variety of fares and the ability to pre-select seats, as well as the company's official website and self-service kiosks available at all train stations. He noted that the journey provides passengers with a modern and comprehensive travel experience, including comfortable seats, Wi-Fi, charging ports for electronic devices next to the seats, and dedicated luggage compartments. Furthermore, premium class passengers benefit from a range of additional services and amenities designed to enhance comfort and provide a more luxurious travel experience.

He said: “The Etihad Rail station is connected to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a dedicated pedestrian bridge, providing direct access. The metro station is also connected to the Red Line, facilitating onward travel to various destinations across the city. Other available transportation options include buses, taxis, and private vehicles, with designated drop-off and pick-up areas, and the ability to use the Nol card and the Etihad Rail app.”

First Emirati captain

For his part, Captain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the first Emirati passenger train driver, explained that passenger safety and adherence to schedules are his top priorities. He noted that precision and discipline are fundamental pillars of passenger train operation, along with ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience.

He added that his work in passenger transport brings him immense joy, especially seeing passengers travel with ease and convenience across the country. He emphasised that every journey represents a genuine opportunity to contribute to improving daily life, which, as an Emirati citizen, is a source of great pride and honour for him.

Emirati flavours

As Emirati chef Maitha Warsho explained, the menu on board Etihad trains reflects the company’s direction towards enhancing the passenger experience, by combining the modernity of train travel with the authenticity of Emirati cuisine, through dishes that combine familiar taste with presentation in a modern spirit, embodying an aspect of the cultural identity of the UAE.

She noted that the menu is based on the concept of "A Journey through the Emirates," drawing inspiration from the culinary heritage of each emirate, thus giving travellers the opportunity to discover authentic local flavours as they travel between different destinations.

She added that the menu's ingredients are inspired by key elements of Emirati cuisine and the local environment, including dates, saffron, cardamom, local honey, and Arabic coffee, along with a range of other ingredients associated with the traditional flavours of the country and the region.

Nol ticket

Etihad Rail confirmed that passengers booking their tickets through the Etihad Rail app can add a one-day Nol pass to their booking, allowing them to use Dubai's public transport services as part of a complete journey. Passengers who have already booked train tickets can also add a Nol pass via a QR code, which combines the train ticket and public transport services into a single code. This integration reflects Etihad Rail's commitment to strengthening cooperation with its partners in the transport ecosystem, contributing to a more seamless and integrated travel experience for passengers from their starting point to their final destination.

She noted that more than 150,000 passengers benefited from the pilot passenger train services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with increasing rates of service usage. Etihad Rail continues to incorporate passenger feedback and experiences from the pilot phase, with the average advance booking time reaching approximately 10 days. This provides valuable insights into passenger needs and service usage patterns as the network expands.

Etihad Rail confirmed its continued expansion, with new stations planned for Zayed City and Liwa, in addition to Sharjah station, and expansion plans extending to the Al Dhafra region. Beyond national borders, projects like the Hafeet Train offer promising opportunities to enhance regional connectivity between the UAE and Oman, supporting the movement of passengers and goods across the border.

Reliable transport

Etihad Rail confirmed that the Etihad Rail network offers a modern and reliable option for intercity travel, whether for business, leisure, or daily commutes, with fixed operating times, reserved seats, and a comfortable travel experience. The network noted that the service is experiencing increasing demand and a rise in regular usage, reflecting the reliance of a growing segment of travellers on it for their frequent journeys.

The network explained that Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro are two distinct systems within the UAE's transportation network. Etihad Rail connects cities and destinations across the various emirates, while the Dubai Metro provides transportation within the emirate of Dubai. It noted the differences between the two systems in terms of ticketing and usage conditions, pointing out that Etihad Rail has specific regulations regarding luggage, food, beverages, and other items passengers are permitted to carry, in addition to offering seat reservations.