International Astronomy Center Astronomically Determines Start of Eid al-Fitr

Emirates 24/7 — The International Astronomy Center has revealed its predictions regarding the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal 1447 AH determining the beginning of Eid al-Fitrin various countries around the world.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odehpointed out that some countries began the month of Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, 2025, and will investigate the Eid crescent on Wednesday, March 18. Meanwhile, other countries began Ramadan on Thursday, February 19, and will investigate the crescent on Thursday, March 19, which corresponds to the twenty-ninth of Ramadan.

Crescent Moon Visibility Predictions

For countries that will investigate the crescent on Wednesday, March 18, sighting the moon on that day is impossible

This is due to the moon setting before the sun and the conjunction occurring after sunset. Consequently, these countries will complete thirty days of Ramadan, making Friday, March 20 the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

As for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Thursday, March 19, visibility will vary according to geographical location:

Not possible from the East of the world.

Possible with difficulty using a telescope from West Asia, Central, and North Africa.

Possible with extreme difficulty by the naked eye from Western Europe and West Africa.

Relatively possible by the naked eye from most parts of North America.

Based on this, it is expected that the majority of these countries will announce Friday, March 20, as the first day of Eid. However, some countries may announce that the crescent was not sighted on Thursday, making Saturday, March 21, the beginning of Eid for them.

Status of the Crescent in Some Global Cities on Thursday, March 19

Jakarta: The moon sets 10 minutes after sunset; its age is 11 hours and 23 minutes, and its elongation from the sun is 5.2°. Visibility is impossible even using a telescope.

Abu Dhabi: The moon sets after 29 minutes; its age is 14 hours and 12 minutes, and its elongation is 6.6°. Visibility is possible with extreme difficulty using a telescope and in the case of a clear atmosphere.

Riyadh: It sets after 30 minutes; its age is 14 hours and 38 minutes, and its elongation is 6.9°. Visibility is possible with difficulty using a telescope only.

Amman and Jerusalem: It sets after 36 minutes; its age is 15 hours and 7 minutes, and its elongation is 7.3°. Visibility is possible by telescope only.

Cairo: It sets after 35 minutes; its age is 15 hours and 19 minutes, and its elongation is 8.6°. Visibility is possible using a telescope.

Rabat: It sets after 44 minutes; its age is 17 hours and 11 minutes, and its elongation is 7.4°. Naked-eye visibility is possible with extreme difficulty.

Amsterdam: It sets after 57 minutes; its age is 16 hours and 23 minutes, and its elongation is 8.4°. Visibility is possible by telescope and may be possible with difficulty by the naked eye.

The International Astronomy Center emphasized that visibility depends on multiple interconnected factors. These include the age of the crescent, its angular distance (elongation) from the sun, its altitude above the horizon, and atmospheric clarity.

It noted that simply exceeding certain values is not sufficient for sighting the crescent with the eye.