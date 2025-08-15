International Charity Organisation completes 850 wells in water-scarce regions

The International Charity Organisation has drilled and maintained 850 wells at a cost of AED6 million in some of the world’s most water-scarce regions since launching its summer campaign on 18th May.

Secretary-General Dr. Khaled Al Khaja said the projects aim to provide clean water, improve quality of life, curb disease, and support stability in communities affected by drought or conflict. He said the work reflects the organisation’s commitment to sustainable humanitarian and development projects.

The wells were built to technical standards to ensure long-term service, taking into account local needs and population size. The organisation monitors projects on the ground to ensure quality and safety.

Al Khaja said more water projects are planned as part of a strategy to support vulnerable communities.