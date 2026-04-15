Iran attacks: Why expats abroad trust their families are safe in the UAE

UAE

Despite rising regional tensions, overseas residents say confidence in the UAE’s security keeps them reassured

Nothing could have prepared people around the world for the shock of waking up one February morning and finding their families in the UAE facing blatant aggression from Iran.

The only thing keeping their worry at bay? Their faith in the UAE’s ability to keep loved ones safe.

Amal Naseem, an Indian national working as a case manager in the healthcare sector, in Mississauga, Canada, has been away from the UAE for two years. She said: “When I think of ‘safety’, I instinctively think of home, and for me, that’s Abu Dhabi. Having grown up there, in a city consistently recognised as one of the safest in the world, that sense of security has always stayed with me. For those who haven’t lived in the UAE, I understand how current regional tensions might shift perceptions. But safety in the UAE is something you truly have to experience to fully understand.”

Her parents, brother, and other relatives, including her 93-year-old grandmother, live in the UAE – and they have no plans of leaving, even with the current regional tensions.

Naseem explained why: “The UAE is home; not just geographically, but emotionally and socially. My entire extended family lives there, and their lives are deeply rooted in the country. Choosing to stay isn’t about having no alternative; it’s about the reality that you can’t simply leave behind a life you’ve built over decades, your home, your community, your future, all overnight. Their decision reflects both practicality and a strong sense of belonging.”

She said that their decision to stay wasn’t made lightly. According to Naseem, residents have an implicit trust in the UAE authorities that is built on consistency and experience. “Even during heightened tensions, people continue their daily routines, going to work, watching movies, running errands, with confidence in the country’s ability to keep them safe. That level of assurance is rare and not something many countries would be able to maintain under similar circumstances.”

Trust in UAE’s defence

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence’s update on April 8, the UAE has dealt with a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 drones from Iran since February 28.

This level of defence is incredibly impressive, according to Sakina Khan, an American accountant living in Florida, United States, whose in-laws reside in Abu Dhabi. When she watches the news and checks in on them, she often finds their feedback reassuring.

She said: “They are aware and cautious, but not alarmed. For my in-laws especially, the UAE has been home for over 45 years, longer than their home country, so [their love for it] is deeply rooted in them. Realistically, there isn’t anywhere they feel more comfortable or secure.”

Although Khan has lived in the US for most of her life, she spent six years in the UAE, and witnessed first-hand the level of safety and peace that exists in the country. She said: “Living in the US, I’m often more aware of my surroundings and cautious, even with simple things like going out after sunset. In the UAE, I never felt that same level of concern. There is a general sense of order and safety that’s hard to match.”

It's why she believes her family will continue to be safe, like the rest of the UAE community: “The sense of security, stability and trust in the system plays a huge role in why people choose to stay even during uncertain times.”

It’s a similar story for Nabila Patel, a Canadian physiotherapist based in Hamilton, Canada, who lived in the UAE for five years, and hunkered down in Dubai during COVID-19. She knows from experience the level of efficiency with which the authorities work, and the reassurance they provide to residents in times of crises.

So, when she speaks with her sister’s family, who continues to reside in Dubai, she is comforted by the fact that they are in good hands.

Patel said: “I am confident in the UAE’s ability to keep people safe because they have the resources, a strong leadership, and a proven track record of stepping up in times of need.”

Even in the midst of regional tensions, Dubai is a much safer place to live in than most major cities around the world, according to Patel. She said: “From my personal experience living in the UAE, I consistently felt a strong sense of safety and security. This was especially important to me as a woman, as I was able to travel alone without fear or discomfort. The government prioritises the safety and well-being of residents, which creates a sense of stability and protection.”