‘Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat’ launches new Hajj campaign selection system

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has launched a new system to select and accredit Hajj campaigns for the 1447H (2026) season, aimed at delivering satisfactory and well-organised services to pilgrims from the UAE.

The updated framework outlines a set of standards and conditions that campaigns must meet to be approved. These include service quality, administrative capacity, financial readiness, and results from performance evaluations during the previous Hajj season (1446H / 2025).

The authority added that the selection process will prioritise operators who offer diverse service packages that cater to various categories of pilgrims.

Campaign organisers were briefed on the updated system during a coordination meeting held by the authority. It explained that the new system is designed to deliver services that meet the expectations of UAE pilgrims, while maintaining a balance between cost and quality.

The authority stated that this move is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance Hajj operations and foster a spirit of competitiveness that supports effective organisation, compliance with scheduled procedures, and improved service quality for pilgrims.