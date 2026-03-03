Italian Chamber of Deputies President affirms Italy’s solidarity with UAE over Iranian attacks

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received a cable of solidarity from Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, expressing Italy’s full support and solidarity with the UAE following the Iranian attacks targeting the country’s territory.

In his cable, Fontana, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, conveyed the Italian Republic’s sincere solidarity with the UAE and its people amid the ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks.

He expressed Italy’s deep concern over the developments and stressed his country’s strong commitment to the safety of civilians.

In conclusion, Fontana expressed his wish to convey these sentiments of solidarity to all members of the Federal National Council, reaffirming the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at preserving peace, security and stability in the region.