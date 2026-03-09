Italian Prime Minister condemns continued Iranian attacks in phone call with UAE President and affirms Italy’s solidarity with the UAE

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, to discuss developments in the region amid the rapidly escalating military situation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, Her Excellency Meloni renewed Italy’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of the sovereignty of these countries, international law, and the UN Charter. She affirmed Italy’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

Her Excellency also expressed her appreciation to His Highness for the attention the UAE is giving to Italian nationals residing in the country during these difficult circumstances.

His Highness thanked Her Excellency Meloni for Italy’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides affirmed that the continued military escalation undermines stability and security in the Middle East and heightens regional tensions and crises.