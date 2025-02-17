8.56 AM Tuesday, 18 February 2025
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid on the sidelines of IDEX

Published
By E247

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met today with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi.

 

