Latifa bint Mohammed: Flag Day Embodies UAE Leadership's People- First Vision

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said that UAE Flag Day is an occasion to reflect on the journey of a nation whose name has become synonymous with leadership and excellence. She noted that celebrating this day embodies the unity of the Emirati people, strengthens social cohesion, and reinforces the spirit of belonging and pride in our national identity.

Her Highness said: “Each year on this day, I pause to reflect on the remarkable achievements our nation has realised across every field. My pride in the sons and daughters of the UAE grows stronger as they draw inspiration from our flag and the values it represents. Their ambitions rise with its grandeur, their determination is renewed with its strength, and their dreams unite just as the colours of our flag come together in a powerful symbol of belonging, connection and solidarity.”

Her Highness further noted that UAE Flag Day embodies the vision of a leadership that has always placed people at the heart of progress, seeing them as the cornerstone of development and the foundation of prosperity. It also reflects the spirit of a nation that has brought together a rich cultural mosaic under one flag, where the values of tolerance and openness continue to shine, making the UAE a homeland that celebrates diversity and stands as a model of unity, growth and shared purpose.