Latifa bint Mohammed: Mohammed bin Rashid is my inspiration and my number one supporter

UAE

Latifa bint Mohammed pays tribute to Mohammed bin Rashid in heartfelt message on Father's Day

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is her inspiration and first supporter.

Dubai: Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is her inspiration and first supporter.

In a post on her account on the “X” platform, Her Highness expressed her appreciation, saying: “My inspiration and first supporter.. wishing you well every year." @HHShkMohd #InternationalFathersDay