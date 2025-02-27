Majra-National CSR Fund launches first ever ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’ to showcase transformative CSR initiatives in the UAE

Majra – National CSR Fund launched the premier edition of its ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’ in the UAE during ‘Investopia 2025’. The trailblazing initiative was launched under the patronage of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Majra’s Board of Trustees, in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Majra, alongside Sarah Shaw, Executive Director of Majra. The initiative aims to showcase and honour impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, reaffirming Majra’s unwavering commitment to driving sustainable national development in key priority sectors.

H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh said: “Guided by the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has adopted a highly progressive and forward-thinking approach to development, with a specific emphasis on advancing key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through initiatives such as ‘Green Agenda 2030’. Innovative ventures such as the ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’ can help us achieve these goals much faster, while positioning the UAE as a global hub for innovation and responsible business practices.”

His Excellency further stated: “As a leading federal entity, Majra remains steadfast in its efforts to foster a dynamic ecosystem where businesses can flourish and create lasting impact. Moreover, by identifying and empowering organisations committed to sustainability, Majra strives to consolidate the UAE’s pioneering stature as a beacon of progress and sustainable growth. In line with this, we invite all eligible companies and third-sector organisations to take part in this unique initiative, paving the way for a more resilient future.”

The one-of-its-kind endeavour will serve as a dynamic platform for organisations to showcase their key sustainability projects and CSR efforts, bolstering Majra’s pioneering role in supporting sustainable growth. The competition is open to companies of various sizes, from large enterprises to SMEs, and third-sector institutions, offering a cumulative cash prize of AED 600,000 to shortlisted projects that have made a positive impact. The challenge also encourages active public participation since the winners are determined based on both public opinion and expert evaluations.

For her part, Sarah Shaw added: “We are pleased to introduce the ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’ which demonstrates our ongoing efforts to empower organisations that are driving positive transformation through exemplary CSR and sustainability initiatives. It also reflects our vision to advance sustainable impact investments, catalysing the nation’s broader economic transformation. We invite all qualified organisations to seize this exciting opportunity and showcase their notable initiatives focused on advancing sustainability.”

Majra's participation in 'Investopia 2025' falls under the long-standing federal vision to foster a sustainability-centric corporate culture in the UAE. Moreover, Majra aims to equip institutions with the critical tools and resources needed to drive positive change through its new initiative. Such innovative ventures play a crucial role in supporting the UAE's sustainable development journey, while also increasing sustainable impact investments.

