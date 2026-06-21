Maktoum bin Mohammed: A legacy of leadership rooted in goodness

UAE

Maktoum bin Mohammed reflects on his father’s guiding principles of service and people’s happiness

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that he learned from the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, that children are an extension of their fathers’ legacy and a continuation of what they began.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that he learned from the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, that children are an extension of their fathers’ legacy and a continuation of what they began. He added that the greatest happiness for a father is to witness the success of his children, and that they were born to continue a system founded on goodness and the happiness of the people.

His Highness said in a post on his account on the platform X: “I learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that sons are an extension of their fathers’ legacy and a continuation of what they began, and that the greatest happiness for a father is to see the success of his sons before his eyes.

"I learned from my father’s school that we were born to continue a system whose foundation is goodness and the happiness of the people. We grew up seeing His Highness carry in his heart and mind the trust of his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, to continue his enduring journey, to further build this nation, and to realise the aspirations of his people, who see in their ruler a father, and he sees in them his sons.”