Maktoum bin Mohammed: Eid Al Etihad is A Celebration of the UAE’s Remarkable Achievements

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said that Eid Al Etihad is a national occasion symbolising the unity of the Emirati people and the determination driving the nation’s development. He added that the day highlights the close bond between the leadership and the people, reflecting the UAE’s founding values that continue to shape its future.

His Highness said that Eid Al Etihad commemorates the historic moment when the Founding Fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, came together with a shared vision to establish a strong nation that could fulfil the aspirations of its people. The UAE has since emerged as a distinctive example of unity, cooperation and solidarity, achieving remarkable successes beyond expectations.

Sheikh Maktoum affirmed that, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE continues to strengthen its presence on the global stage. He highlighted that this progress is driven by a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at building a sustainable economy, promoting social cohesion, and placing people at the heart of development.

His Highness added that the UAE’s journey tracks a story of immense determination, with its leadership and people driving its sustained growth as an economic force and a global hub for trade, investment, energy and innovation, alongside its strong focus on future sectors such as AI, space, and renewables. His Highness noted that the UAE has also earned a reputation as a voice for peace, coexistence, and international cooperation, promoting stability and humanitarian values worldwide.

Sheikh Maktoum further said that Eid Al Etihad marks not only a national commemoration but also an occasion to celebrate achievements and reaffirm commitment to the Founding Fathers and every effort to strengthen the Union. He emphasised that the UAE is well prepared for the future, with skilled nationals, modern infrastructure, strong institutions, and a cohesive society, noting that investing in youth is central to sustaining the nation’s development.

Praying for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity, His Highness said that Eid Al Etihad celebrates the nation’s progress and its hopes for a brighter future guided by the enduring values of the Union and the profound legacy of the Founding Fathers.