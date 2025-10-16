Maktoum bin Mohammed Meets With World Economic Forum President

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today (Wednesday) received Børge Brende, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025. The event, organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum, runs in Dubai from 14 to 16 October.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, and Member of the WEF Leadership Council; His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

His Highness and Børge Brende discussed the ongoing strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, and reviewed the main themes of this year’s Annual Meetings, which focus on artificial intelligence, the green economy, energy transition, and food and water security, among other key future priorities.

His Highness was also briefed on the outcomes of the meetings, including the launch of the Cybersecurity Forum, held alongside the Annual Meetings to strengthen global coordination in addressing digital challenges and ensuring secure and sustainable digital systems.

Sheikh Maktoum reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to driving constructive global dialogue and fostering collaboration between governments and international organisations to develop practical solutions to global challenges that enhance quality of life and advance sustainable development.

His Highness also commended the Global Future Councils for their vital role in promoting international cooperation and providing a platform for knowledge exchange to shape a better future for societies.

Børge Brende praised the UAE’s leadership and its strong partnership with the World Economic Forum, highlighting the nation’s commitment to hosting the Global Future Councils annually with renewed vision and purpose, setting a model for building a more sustainable and prosperous future centred on human wellbeing.

The 2025 edition brings together over 700 experts from 580 organisations across 93 countries. The event features 37 councils in total, covering six main topics: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health. Experts will focus on advancing global efforts to design a sustainable future, enhance the quality of life for communities, and create opportunities for future generations.

Participants include global business leaders, academics, and policymakers who will explore the future of key sectors and share insights that will inform the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.

For the first time, the Annual Meeting of the Cybersecurity Council is being held alongside the Global Future Councils, with over 150 senior leaders and 90 global speakers participating to advance international cooperation and align global cybersecurity strategies.