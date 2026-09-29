Maktoum bin Mohammed visits exhibition held alongside UN Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Congress in Abu Dhabi

UAE

The UAE’s participation demonstrates the country’s progress in advancing its security and justice systems and harnessing technology, artificial intelligence and innovation to enhance government efficiency and service quality

During the tour, His Highness visited several national pavilions, where he viewed innovations using advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. Picture credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, visited the exhibition held alongside the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness said that hosting the event reflects the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting international cooperation and strengthening collective efforts to combat crime, promote security and protect communities, and uphold the rule of law.

Sheikh Maktoum said that the UAE’s participation also demonstrates the country’s progress in advancing its security and justice systems and harnessing technology, artificial intelligence and innovation to enhance government efficiency and service quality. He also noted that these efforts strengthen the UAE’s readiness to address emerging challenges amid rapid technological advances and evolving security risks.

Running until 1 October under the theme ‘Accelerating Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Protecting People and Planet and Achieving the 2030 Agenda in the Digital Age’; the event features the participation of 118 countries including 32 justice and interior ministers, alongside senior officials, judges, prosecutors, experts and representatives of governments, international organisations, private sector, civil society and academia. The event’s programme includes 15 major events in addition to the exhibition.

His Highness also visited the pavilions of the Ministries of Interior, Justice and Cabinet Affairs. Picture credit: WAM

During the tour, His Highness visited several national pavilions, where he viewed innovations using advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance justice systems, protect communities and promote the responsible use of technology in justice and law enforcement.

His Highness also visited the pavilions of the Ministries of Interior, Justice and Cabinet Affairs, where he reviewed digital services, solutions and initiatives supporting a secure digital environment in the UAE, including the use of AI and advanced technologies.

His Highness also visited the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, where he was briefed on its programmes and initiatives, including the launch of the UAE’s third National Risk Assessment to update the country’s understanding of emerging risks and strengthen national policies and measures to address them.

His Highness also reviewed the UAE Cybersecurity Council’s efforts to strengthen cooperation and knowledge sharing in cybersecurity and emerging technologies, and address evolving technology related threats.

Accompanying His Highness during his visit were His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE; His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai; His Excellency Judge Abdul Qader Mousa Mohammed, Head of the Court of Cassation; and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

The exhibition held alongside the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice features 38 pavilions, providing a platform for exchanging expertise, showcasing innovative solutions and building partnerships.