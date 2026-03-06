Malaysian Prime Minister condemns Iranian attacks on UAE and other countries in the region in phone call with UAE President

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region and the repercussions of the escalating military actions that threaten regional and international security and stability.

His Excellency Ibrahim condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of countries in the region, stressing that the continuation of these attacks undermines regional and international security and stability.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Ibrahim for Malaysia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to escalation and military actions, underscoring the need to return to serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address outstanding issues and overcome the current crises in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region.