Mansoor bin Mohammed Donates Blood in Support of the ‘My Blood, for My Country’ Campaign

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and Vice Chairman of Dubai Health’s Board of Directors, has reaffirmed that blood donation is a humanitarian duty and a national responsibility that reflects the noble values of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor said: “The ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign serves as an inspiring model for meaningful community partnerships that strengthen our healthcare system. The growing awareness around the importance of blood donation demonstrates that the culture of giving has become an integral part of our society. We encourage all members of our community to participate in the campaign and amplify its life-saving impact.”

His Highness made these remarks as he donated blood at the Dubai Health Blood Donation Center, personally demonstrating his support of voluntary blood donation.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor was received upon arrival by His Excellency Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; His Excellency Lieutenant General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai's State Security Department; His Excellency Major General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director General of Dubai's State Security Department; and His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

Organised in partnership with Al Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Health, and Emarat Al Youm newspaper, the campaign aims to provide blood units for patients, ensure sufficient supplies for the Thalassemia Center, and promote a culture of voluntary blood donation.

His Excellency Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, said: “The participation of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflects his continued support for health and community initiatives and his commitment to encouraging blood donation. Donating blood is an important humanitarian act that contributes to saving patients’ lives, and community engagement with the campaign demonstrates growing awareness of national health initiatives.”

His Excellency also reaffirmed DHA’s commitment to strengthening the voluntary blood donation system and supporting programmes that enhance healthcare readiness.

His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif expressed his gratitude for His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s support to the campaign. Dr. Sharif said: “His Highness’s leadership inspires a culture of giving, encouraging both individuals and organisations to participate in this national initiative. Dubai Health is committed to raising awareness on the importance of regular blood donation and expanding the campaign’s humanitarian impact.”

Strengthening community solidarity

Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al Ameen Service, reaffirmed that the ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign continues to strengthen the spirit of solidarity in the community through its messages of giving, humanitarian action, and encouraging community-led initiatives.

He said: “For more than a decade, this campaign has delivered positive outcomes for society. It has been essential for both donors and patients, contributing to disease prevention and advancing public health in the UAE. Al Ameen Service remains committed to supporting efforts that protect the safety and well-being of the community.”

Ibrahim Shukrallah, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm, said that the blood donation made by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum represents an inspiring model of humanitarian action. “Our partnership in this campaign stems from a deep sense of social responsibility. We are committed to raising awareness and promoting blood donation as a life-saving humanitarian act.”

The ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign seeks to attract new, particularly first-time, blood donors to expand the Donation Center’s database, especially among individuals with rare blood types. The campaign also focuses on encouraging young people aged 18 to 30 to donate, promoting blood donation as part of a healthy lifestyle. The campaign also encourages both government and private entities to participate in blood donation drives, fostering a culture of giving, and building an inclusive and supportive community network.