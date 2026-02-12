Mansoor bin Mohammed Honors 127 Employees in Dubai Mass Wedding

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, attended a mass wedding ceremony organised by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Customs. Highlighting the strong institutional commitment to advance family values and strengthen community cohesion, the event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featured 127 grooms employed within the two entities.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor said: “The mass wedding reflects the commitment of the UAE leadership to support citizens and provide them everything they need for a happy and dignified life. It also aligns with the objectives of the 'Year of the Family' and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aim to enhance family happiness and cohesion.” His Highness further noted that ensuring the social wellbeing of people is vital to enhancing their contributions to the nation at both a personal and professional level.

The mass wedding witnessed the participation of 87 grooms from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, 34 grooms from Dubai Customs, and 6 employees from the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation. The event reflects efforts by the respective entities to support employees and reinforce family and social stability, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to foster a spirit of harmony and togetherness within Emirati communities.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority; His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, along with a number of senior officials and leaders from both organisations.

HE Lieutenant General Al Marri emphasised that the mass wedding reflects the UAE’s approach to supporting young people and easing their financial or social burdens. He noted that such initiatives contribute to enhanced quality of life and strengthen the values of community solidarity and social responsibility, in line with objectives of the Year of the Family, while helping young people build stable families that support sustainable development and promote social and economic stability.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, affirmed that community events like the mass wedding align with the organisation’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for the Year of the Family 2026, which focuses on strengthening family cohesion, empowering youth, and improving family wellbeing in line with the nation’s aspirations for a more stable and prosperous society. He noted that the mass wedding initiative was a practical embodiment of the objectives of the Year of the Family, providing direct support to young Emiratis and helping them begin their married lives with confidence and stability.

Integrated framework

HE Dr. Busenad added that the Dubai Social Agenda 33 represents an integrated strategic framework that promotes social wellbeing and delivers innovative initiatives upholding the family as the foundation of society. The mass wedding aligns with this agenda by easing financial burdens on young couples, reinforcing values of solidarity and cooperation, and supporting family stability – which is the cornerstone of social and economic development in the emirate.

He further noted that Dubai Customs has organised 12 mass wedding initiatives in recent years, highlighting the organisation’s continued commitment to support its employees, enhance their family stability, and foster a culture of social responsibility in the workplace. He emphasised that the continued success and momentum of the initiative highlight its positive impact in empowering youth and providing a supportive environment as they start building a family.

HE Dr. Busenad congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy married life while commending the efforts of all entities that contributed to the success of the event.

The mass wedding event comes as part of a series of strategic partnerships in implementing community-driven initiatives. On several previous occasions, the event has provided a vibrant platform to support Emirati youth and reinforce authentic social values, in line with Dubai’s aspirations for a future that balances cultural heritage with the novelties of modern life.

The grooms, sharing their immense joy at being part of the memorable occasion, expressed appreciation for the support they received and highlighted it as a reflection of the UAE leadership’s commitment to building a happy, stable, and cohesive society.