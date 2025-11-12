Mansoor bin Mohammed Tours the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, today visited the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, along with senior officers and department heads.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that the Dubai Civil Defense system forms an essential pillar in protecting lives and property and in strengthening community security. He noted that the continuous development of systems and technologies reflects Dubai’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of readiness and response.

During his visit, His Highness was briefed on the firefighting and control system, the modern fleet of vehicles, and specialised equipment used in rapid intervention operations, which contribute to enhanced efficiency and improved response times. He also viewed marine units dedicated to securing vital coastal projects, as well as AI-supported robotic systems used in firefighting and control operations.

HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that Dubai has developed advanced infrastructure supported by a comprehensive safety system designed to protect the community. He noted that the modern equipment, specialised vehicles, and AI-enabled applications adopted by Dubai Civil Defense reflect a clear approach that integrates innovation into field operations, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening the effectiveness of emergency response.

His Highness added that the training and qualification system, including the Kafa’ah technical assessment programme, together with the continuous development of Civil Defense personnel, forms a core pillar of the emirate’s readiness. He affirmed that Dubai will continue, under the guidance of its leadership, to support the security and safety system with the latest technologies to ensure a stable and secure environment for residents and visitors.

During his visit, His Highness also reviewed the training and qualification framework, which includes foundational and specialised courses, the Kafa’ah system for technical assessments, and advanced training in robotics and unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) technologies, ensuring the preparedness of personnel and equipment in accordance with international best practices.

The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense continues to advance the emirate’s safety and emergency response system based on a clear strategy that positions global leadership as a key objective. The General Command is developing specialised programmes that integrate modern technologies with field operations, supporting the readiness and professionalism of Civil Defense teams in protecting lives and property and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest cities.