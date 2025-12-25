Mansour bin Zayed Attends Group Wedding Reception for Abu Dhabi Citizens at Qasr Al Hosn

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today attended the group wedding reception for citizens of Abu Dhabi City, held at Qasr Al Hosn, with the participation of 101 grooms.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed extended his congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and stable family life. He said the organisation of the event reflects efforts to strengthen social cohesion, support the stability of Emirati families, and facilitate marriage for young people, contributing to the building of a strong and cohesive society.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed added that the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the mass wedding, and his continued support for community initiatives, underscore the great importance he places on the Emirati family as the cornerstone of society. This support also reflects his commitment to promoting the values of solidarity and social cohesion and strengthening family stability, in line with his directive to designate 2026 as the “Year of Family,” in celebration of authentic Emirati values and recognition of the family’s pivotal role in national development.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of National Anti-Narcotics Authority; along with several sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, families of the grooms and several social figures.

The mass wedding, organised by Majalis Abu Dhabi, at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, part of the Presidential Court, in coordination with the “Medeem” initiative of the Department of Community Development- Abu Dhabi, featured a range of heritage activities, including traditional chants, poetry recitals and an aerial display.

The event was held in support of the objectives of the Year of Family 2026, which celebrates the core values of the Emirati family and its central role in building society.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support for Emirati youth and families, and for his commitment to empowering young people and ensuring a dignified quality of life through his patronage of the group wedding.

The grooms and their families, in turn, expressed their sincere gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage, affirming that his support represents a source of strength and inspiration for young people at the start of their family lives.

They also expressed their appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for honouring the ceremony with his presence, noting that it reflects the depth of the relationship between the leadership and the people, and demonstrates genuine concern for the stability and well-being of the Emirati family.