MANSOUR BIN ZAYED ATTENDS SULTAN BIN HAMDAN’S IFTAR BANQUET

UAE

WAM - His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended an iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed exchanged sincere greetings and congratulations with attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Those present expressed their wishes for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for continued health, happiness and success, and for the people of the United Arab Emirates for lasting security, prosperity and wellbeing.

The iftar banquet was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and dignitaries.