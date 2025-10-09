Mansour bin Zayed Chairs Council Review of Government Policies

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed the progress achieved in implementing the national policies and strategies in sectors of groundwater, consumer goods, national industries, and direct investment abroad, as well as the proposed regulations related to society empowerment and government services.

In the same meeting, the Council reviewed proposals submitted by federal entities aimed at further improving the quality of services provided to the community and enhancing the efficiency of government work and the federal public finances.

The meeting’s agenda also included discussions of national reports related to the environment, climate change, food safety, and energy sustainability, in addition to discussion of developments in the progress made in joint GCC economic initiatives, the results of the Securities and Commodities Authority's activities, the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding the government's policy on the managing and sustaining endowments and zakat funds and enhancing their societal role.