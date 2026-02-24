Mansour bin Zayed Convenes Cabinet and Legislative Leaders for Ramadan Iftar

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, joined members of the Federal National Council (FNC) and the Ministerial Development Council at a Ramadan Iftar banquet held at Emirates Palace Hotel.

During the gathering, H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the attendees exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying for the continued prosperity and progress of the United Arab Emirates—its leadership, government, and people—under the wise guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour remarked that the Holy Month of Ramadan is a time to renew the values of fraternity, compassion, and solidarity. He emphasised that the sacred month reinforces the principles of social responsibility, humanitarian action, and the enduring bonds of kinship, noting that such gatherings reflect the deep-rooted unity of the nation, strengthening the ties of affection and cohesion among all citizens.

The Iftar banquet was attended by a number of ministers, FNC members and senior officials.