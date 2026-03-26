Mansour bin Zayed Issues Decision to Form Family Business Dispute Resolution Committees in Abu Dhabi

UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has issued Resolution No. 3 of 2026 regarding the formation of Family Business Dispute Resolution Committees in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The move aims to strengthen the legislative and judicial framework supporting the stability of family businesses and ensure the sustainability of their economic contributions.

The committee will have jurisdiction to consider disputes arising from the memorandum of association, management, or ownership of family businesses headquartered in Abu Dhabi, whether disputes arise between partners themselves, between partners and family members, or between any of them and the family business or third parties.

The committee will also review grievances filed against decisions issued by the Family Council for Dispute Settlement stipulated in Article 19 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 on Family Businesses. Grievances must be filed within 30 days from the date of issuance or notification of the decision; otherwise, the grievance shall be deemed void.

The Resolution grants the committee extensive powers to take necessary preventive and urgent measures to maintain the company’s continuity. These measures aim to prevent business disruptions or any negative impact on the company’s reputation or financial position during the dispute resolution process.

Furthermore, the committee is authorised to seek technical expertise from ADJD’s registry of experts, external experts, or government employees. It may also enlist members from government entities or companies to provide technical support for specific cases based on the nature of the dispute or the company’s core activity.

Regarding amicable settlement procedures, the Resolution stipulated that disputes shall be referred to the Dispute Settlement Centre if no Family Council exists or if the parties agree not to refer the matter to one.

Should the Council or the Centre fail to resolve the dispute, the committee shall assume jurisdiction and decide on the applications and grievances submitted to it on an expedited basis through a reasoned decision that shall have the legal force of a judgment issued by a Court of First Instance and shall be subject to appeal in accordance with the Civil Procedures Law.

The Resolution emphasised the principle of confidentiality and the non-disclosure of information. It establishes disciplinary and criminal liability for anyone who discloses or causes the disclosure of any information related to the disputes brought before the committee, the names of the litigants, or the company involved.

The committee shall be formed under the chairmanship of a judge, assisted by two experts in legal, financial, and family business management fields, and shall have a secretary. Their designation shall be issued by a decision of the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, provided that the committee chairman is nominated by the Judicial Council.