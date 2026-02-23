Mansour bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attend Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan Majlis

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, have attended the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan Majlis, Barzat Abu Dhabi, organised by the Abu Dhabi Media Office at Qasr Al Hosn from 21 to 26 February 2026.

Their Highnesses exchanged Ramadan greetings and well wishes with Abu Dhabi Government leaders, employees, and their families, praying that the blessed month brings continued prosperity, peace, and progress to the UAE, its leadership, citizens, and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour underscored that Ramadan Majalis provide an important platform to strengthen community engagement and reinforce values of cohesion and social solidarity.

He noted that bringing together Abu Dhabi Government employees and their families at Barzat Abu Dhabi reflects the spirit of one united family that characterises Emirati society, particularly as 2026 has been designated the Year of Family.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour added that the Holy month of Ramadan renews the values of generosity and giving, fosters unity and collective action, and supports a government work culture grounded in collaboration and teamwork, contributing to the continued progress of the UAE’s development journey.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised that Barzat Abu Dhabi, rooted in the UAE’s longstanding Ramadan majalis tradition, reflects the Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to cultivating a positive and motivating work culture that balances professional and family life, strengthens institutional excellence, and enhances the efficiency and quality of government performance.

He highlighted that organising the initiative during the Year of Family reflects the leadership’s vision to reinforce the family as a cornerstone of social and institutional stability, fostering a more cohesive and high-performing government ecosystem that advances national development across all sectors through a spirit of teamwork.

Barzat Abu Dhabi serves as a platform to strengthen institutional cohesion and promote a culture of collaboration across Abu Dhabi Government entities. Drawing on the enduring traditions of Ramadan majalis and the UAE’s values of social solidarity, the initiative supports the development of a more connected and integrated work environment, enhancing the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of government performance.

The initiative coincides this year with the designation of 2026 as the Year of Family, aligning with the leadership’s vision to empower families and reinforce their central role as the foundation of a stable and thriving society. The participation of employees’ families in the Ramadan majlis activities further promotes work-life balance and nurtures a cohesive government community that continues to contribute effectively to the nation’s comprehensive development journey.

Employees’ family members participated in a range of accompanying cultural and recreational activities, including interactive handicraft workshops, art exhibitions, and live heritage and musical performances. These activities celebrate the richness of Emirati cultural heritage and help instil national identity among present and future generations.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; as well as a number of ministers and senior Abu Dhabi Government officials.