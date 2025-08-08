Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, Dmytro Senik, at his office at Qasr Al Watan, to mark the end of his diplomatic tenure.

The meeting reviewed the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Ukraine, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour expressed his appreciation for the ambassador’s efforts during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours.