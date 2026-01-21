Mansour bin Zayed Offers Condolences on Passing of Ali Salem Al Beidh

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today offered condolences on the passing of Ali Salem Al Beidh, during his visit to Al Ghadeer Mourning Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also conveyed his condolences to the late Ali Salem Al Beidh’s sons, Adnan, Hani and Amr, as well as to other members of the family.

He expressed his sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences, praying to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His vast mercy, admit him into Paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones.