Mansour bin Zayed Reviews Ministerial Development Council Policies

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi to review the implementation of various government policies and programmes.

The Council discussed several proposed projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency across multiple sectors in the UAE, while also evaluating strategies submitted by federal entities regarding national healthcare and nutrition.

The meeting further addressed updates on economic integration initiatives and the development of cultural and creative industries, alongside efforts to increase the participation of Emirati professionals in regional and international organisations.

Regarding government affairs, the Council reviewed proposed federal legislative projects to regulate services for the Ministry of Education and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), in addition to discussing regulatory decisions concerning family businesses and the national tax framework.