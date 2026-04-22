May 27 projected to be first day of Eid al-Adha

UAE

Sharjah Astronomy and Space Sciences Complex announced the results of its astronomical calculations

According to the astronomical calculations, the conjunction of the crescent moon will occur at 12:17 AM on Sunday, May 17, 2026 (29 Dhu al-Qa'dah 1447 AH), UAE time.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Astronomy and Space Sciences Complex, affiliated with the University of Sharjah, announced the results of its astronomical calculations for sighting the crescent moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH, indicating that Wednesday, May 27, 2026, will be the first day of Eid al-Adha, astronomically speaking.

The complex explained in its report that the Day of Arafah (9 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH) will fall on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, while Monday, May 18, 2026, is expected to be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

According to the astronomical calculations, the conjunction of the crescent moon will occur at 12:17 AM on Sunday, May 17, 2026 (29 Dhu al-Qa'dah 1447 AH), UAE time. The age of the crescent moon at sunset on the same day will be 18 hours and 39 minutes, with a visibility period of 57 minutes, which is sufficient for it to be visible to the naked eye under clear skies.

His Excellency Professor Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the Sharjah Astronomy and Space Sciences Complex, stated that the Complex provided the UAE Fatwa Council with this scientific data to support its efforts in sighting the new moon and making Sharia-compliant decisions based on the integration of scientific data and Sharia rulings.

The Complex concluded its statement by emphasizing that these calculations fall within the scientific and astronomical framework, stressing that the official announcement of the beginnings of the Hijri months and religious occasions remains the prerogative of the relevant official and Sharia authorities in the country.