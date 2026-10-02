Meet Captain Smit Machchhar: The Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073

UAE

With nearly 10,000 flight hours and a reputation for calm under pressure, the Mumbai-born pilot received a personal call from Indian PM Narendra Modi after the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight to Saudi Arabia

Captain Smit Machchhar hails from Mumbai, India, and has a long career in commercial aviation, spanning about 17 years. File photograph

Dubai: The name of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar has become widely known in recent hours, following the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, which ended with the plane being diverted and landing safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith confirmed that the flight experienced a "safety incident in the cockpit," noting that all 172 passengers and crew members on board were safe.

Al Ghaith praised the captain and the pilots who contributed to securing the aircraft and landing it safely, along with the cabin crew and passengers who provided assistance during the situation, stressing that the captain returned to the UAE after receiving the necessary medical assessment.

Who is Captain Smit Machchhar?

Captain Smit Machchhar hails from Mumbai, India, and has a long career in commercial aviation, spanning about 17 years, as he stated during a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aviation was not originally his childhood dream, as Machchhar had previously spoken of his readiness in his youth to join his family's business, before his participation in a specialised seminar led him to take an interest in the world of aviation and change his career path.

In 2008, he moved to New Zealand to study aviation at the Mainland Air College of Aviation Sciences, before beginning his commercial aviation career with the Indian company SpiceJet in 2011.

During his more than 11 years with the company, Machchhar progressed through the ranks to become a first officer, then a pilot instructor, a role that includes training pilots and evaluating their performance during flight operations.

In June 2022, he moved to Dubai and joined flydubai as a pilot with extensive prior experience.

Approximately 10,000 hours in the air

Data published in Machchhar’s professional file indicates that he has approximately 9,750 flight hours on Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, while his previous experience as a pilot exceeded 6,400 hours.

According to testimonies from former colleagues and trainers, Machchhar was known for his calmness and professional discipline, qualities that the aviation industry highly values ​​in dealing with unusual situations.

Philip Keane, the chief executive of Mainland Air College, who knew Machchhar during his training in New Zealand, described him as a calm, composed, and professional person.

Safety before the appointment

A previous interview with Machchhar reveals an aspect of his professional philosophy in piloting aircraft, as he spoke about his complete transformation into ‘work mode’ once he put on the pilot's uniform, and about the importance of commitment and discipline during flights.

He also recounted that during his career he encountered unusual situations, including a case of premature labour for a passenger on one of the flights, which the crew dealt with until the birth was completed safely.

Machchhar emphasised that the safe arrival of passengers takes precedence over strict adherence to flight schedules, saying, in the context of delays and operational situations, that his priority is for everyone to leave the plane safely.

Praise from India

Machchhar received widespread praise in India following the incident, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a video call to him on Friday to check on his health.

The Indian Prime Minister's office said that Modi praised the pilot's courage, composure, and ability to make decisive decisions in short moments, and wished him a speedy recovery and return to full health.

Flydubai, for its part, confirmed that the safety of passengers and crew members remains its top priority, and that it continues to provide support to those affected by the accident.