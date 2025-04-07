Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of government projects

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The meeting reviewed updates on the implementation of government projects and programmes and discussed several proposed regulatory decisions in various sectors of government work across the country.

The meeting agenda included discussions on draft legislation submitted by ministries and federal entities in the areas of the tax system and the capital market sector, as well as regulatory decisions related to government services provided to targeted groups, and matters concerning community development and higher education.

The council also reviewed the results of implementing several government policies and initiatives in industrial development, Emiratization, the labour market, and the state's efforts in adopting clean energy sources and enhancing energy efficiency. Additionally, it discussed the formation of several federal committees to accelerate the implementation of government projects. The council also addressed the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding technical education, vocational training, and judicial training in the country.

