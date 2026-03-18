Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Confirms Full Readiness, Uninterrupted Flow Of Food Supplies In Preparation For Eid Al Fitr

UAE

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced its full operational readiness and the launch of a comprehensive proactive plan to ensure the uninterrupted flow of food, agricultural, and animal consignments through all UAE entry points in preparation for Eid Al Fitr and in response to rising demand across local markets.

The Ministry is working in close coordination with all relevant authorities across the United Arab Emirates to provide the necessary technical resources and specialised personnel to expedite inspection and clearance procedures for a wide range of commodities, including fresh fruits, vegetables and meat products, while ensuring the highest standards of food safety.

The announcement followed a series of field inspection visits conducted by the Ministry's teams in cooperation with relevant local authorities.

The tours included inspections of agricultural and veterinary quarantine centres at these entry points to review operational workflows, and monitor inspection procedures and the swift customs clearance of food and agricultural consignments.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the Ministry operates in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to strengthen the pillars of national food security, adopting an advanced and flexible operational framework to ensure the easy availability of all essential goods for consumers.

Al Nuaimi said, "Our border entry points across all Emirates, each representing strategic and commercial importance on the global trade map, operate with exceptional efficiency and at maximum capacity as part of a fully integrated national system. This extensive logistics network forms the first line of defence in safeguarding our community by ensuring the safety and integrity of all incoming consignments. We manage the food value chain with the highest level of professionalism, and the flow of imports and goods continues seamlessly through our major entry points to supply our markets with all they need."

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi indicated that 1,454 livestock consignments were received and processed through various UAE entry points, comprising a total of 441,574 heads of diverse livestock, during the period from January 1st to March 18th, 2026. The livestock included sheep, goats, cattle, and camels. He affirmed that these massive incoming volumes, alongside the continuous daily flow of thousands of tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables, fully meet the needs of the local market, reflecting the strength and stability of supply chains directed towards UAE markets.

Marwan Al Zaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, "Import operations for various food commodities have proceeded smoothly in recent days to meet Eid Al Fitr requirements. Our key centres receive large and diverse consignments daily, including fruits, vegetables, meat products, and other food items. Field teams across all entry points operate around the clock to deliver efficient, high-quality service to customers and suppliers, ensuring inspection and clearance procedures are completed swiftly and without delay."

Addressing quality and inspection standards, Marwan Al Zaabi emphasised that food safety remains a cornerstone of the national food security system and is essential to ensuring the integrity of food shipments. He stressed that the increased flow of imports to meet Eid demand does not in any way compromise regulatory oversight.

He added, “Our border entry points apply extremely stringent protocols to ensure that all goods and consignments are free from contaminants or risks before crossing the country’s borders and safely reaching consumers’ tables.”

Inspection procedures implemented at agricultural and veterinary quarantine centres across all UAE entry points include precise tracking of consignment origins, thorough verification of accompanying documentation and health certificates, and meticulous inspection of live animals and agricultural crops.

Samples from shipments are also subjected to advanced laboratory testing to confirm full compliance with the UAE’s highest approved standards. A strict immediate rejection policy is applied to any shipment found to be non-compliant, ensuring that the country’s markets remain fully protected and entirely safe.

Al Zaabi further noted that all land, sea, and air entry points across the country operate in complete harmony within the unified and flexible operational system. The system is managed through an operations room that ensures real-time coordination at the highest level with all strategic partners and relevant local authorities.

He explained that this logistical integration enables the UAE to receive food, agricultural, and animal consignments from diverse and reliable global sources. This reflects the Ministry’s successful strategy of diversifying import markets, strengthening the country’s competitive position in import and export operations, and providing a wide range of options to meet community needs ahead of Eid Al Fitr while ensuring absolute market stability.

On the operational logistics front, Al Zaabi highlighted that the Ministry is implementing innovative mechanisms designed primarily to shorten domestic supply chains and maximise their efficiency.

These integrated mechanisms accelerate inspection and clearance procedures immediately upon the arrival of shipments at entry points, significantly reducing the time required for goods and fresh produce to move from ports to retail shelves and markets. This efficient operational approach ensures that consumers receive food products that retain the highest levels of quality and freshness. It also reflects the efficiency and flexibility of the UAE’s food supply system, which is capable of meeting any surge in demand with ease.

In response to the demands of the Eid Al Fitr season, the Ministry has further reinforced its regulatory and operational framework at agricultural and veterinary quarantine centres by increasing the number of specialised personnel, including veterinarians, agricultural engineers, and laboratory technicians, and activating fast-track clearance channels. These measures ensure the seamless and efficient flow of safe food products, helping to maintain well-supplied and stable markets that meet the expectations of all members of the community.