Ministry of Education Sets Three-Year Academic Calendar

The Ministry of Education has announced the approved academic calendar for the next three academic years (2026–2027, 2027–2028, and 2028–2029) for both public and private schools.

This initiative aims to enhance stability across the education system and facilitate early planning for students, parents, and educators. The Ministry stated that this calendar reflects its commitment to a sustainable framework that balances instructional days with quality learning outcomes, while accounting for both educational and social considerations.

For the 2026–2027 academic year, classes will begin on 31st August 2026. The mid-term break is scheduled from 12th to 18th October 2026, with classes resuming on 19th October. Winter break will run from 14th December 2026 to 3rd January 2027, followed by a return to studies on 4th January. The spring break will take place from 5th to 11th April 2027, resuming on 12th April, with the final school day set for 2nd July 2027.

The 2027–2028 academic year will commence on 30th August 2027. The mid-term break will be held from 11th to 17th October 2027, with classes resuming on 18th October. Winter break is scheduled from 13th December 2027 to 2nd January 2028, with studies resuming on 3rd January. The spring break will run from 27th March to 2nd April 2028, resuming on 3rd April, and the academic year will conclude on 30th June 2028.

For the 2028–2029 academic year, classes will start on 28th August 2028. The mid-term break will take place from 16th to 22nd October 2028, with studies resuming on 23rd October. Winter break will run from 11th December 2028 to 1st January 2029, with classes resuming on 2nd January. The spring break is set for 26th March to 1st April 2029, resuming on 2nd April, and the final school day will be 29th June 2029.

The Ministry emphasised that all schools must adhere to the designated mid-term break. However, local education authorities may allow private schools not following the Ministry’s curriculum to split this break between October and February, provided it does not exceed five school days and aligns with operational needs. This exception does not apply to private schools in Sharjah, which are governed by the emirate’s specific regulatory framework.

All schools are required to comply fully with the approved calendar. To ensure student attendance until the final day, schools must conduct final assessments or complete curriculum requirements during the last week of each term. An exception is granted only to year groups sitting for pre-scheduled international examinations. This calendar does not apply to private schools following the Indian, Bangladeshi, or Pakistani curricula.

The Ministry noted that this three-year outlook improves sector readiness, resource management, and early program planning, supporting its vision of schools as central pillars for future generations.