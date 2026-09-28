Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces opening of Electronic Visa Centre in Lebanon next month

UAE

The centre reflects the UAE’s track record in adopting innovative digital solutions that simplify procedures and enhance service efficiency

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that an Electronic Visa Centre will open in Beirut, Lebanon, next month.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that an Electronic Visa Centre will open in Beirut, Lebanon, next month.



Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underlined that the opening of the centre is in line with the unwavering endeavours to enhance fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples and represents an important step in advancing bilateral cooperation.



He underscored that the centre will enable visa applicants in Lebanon to complete the application process without leaving the country, helping streamline and expedite procedures in accordance with the regulations and requirements of the relevant entities.



Al Shams emphasised that the opening of the centre reflects the UAE’s track record in adopting innovative digital solutions that simplify procedures, enhance service efficiency, and provide a more seamless and flexible user experience, both within and outside the UAE, in line with the UAE’s digital transformation goals.