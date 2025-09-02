Ministry of Foreign Affairs Launches New Digital Service

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a new digital service for the issuance and attestation of “To Whom It May Concern” certificates.

The initiative coincides with the second phase of the Government’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme and aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance government services, enabling transactions to be completed in just three steps through a single digital platform, without the need to visit a mission in person.

Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the new “To Whom It May Concern” certificate Issuance and Attestation service reflects the Ministry’s commitment to adopting innovative digital solutions that support the government’s drive to accelerate digital transformation, leverage advanced technologies, and advance sustainable development in government services. He added that the new service integrates multiple processes into a unified, more flexible and efficient procedure, thereby reducing processing times and delivering high-quality services.

The service enables UAE nationals abroad obtain a digitally attested “To Whom It May Concern” certificate, such as those required for treatment or study abroad, via the Ministry’s official website or smart application, without the need to visit UAE missions overseas or go through traditional procedures. UAE nationals can also obtain technical support or inquire about the service around the clock through the Ministry’s Contact Centre at: +971 800 44444.